A Large Dinosaur Footprint Was Found On NASA's Campus

The imprint of a right back foot of a large, spiky dinosaur called a nodosaur found at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight centre in Maryland.

Photo: Ray Stanford

Around 110 million years ago, a large, spiky dinosaur roamed the same earth as some of the nation’s best space scientists.



On Aug. 17, dinosaur tracker Ray Stanford found the back footprint of a nodosaur on NASA’s Goddard Space Flight centre campus in Greenbelt, Maryland, The Washington Post’s Brian Vastag first reported.

See more photos from the discovery >

The nodosaur lived during the the Cretaceous Period, which ran between 145.5 and 65.5 million years ago. The leaf-eating beast was characterised by an armoured body.

The imprint is about one-foot across and may have been made as the dinosaur was running because it’s not fully pressed into the ground.

Other nodosaur tracks have been found in the Western United States and British Colombia in Canada, but it’s rare to find a footprint in Maryland, according to Stanford.

Johns Hopkins University dinosaur expert David Weishampel confirmed that the footprint is real, according to NASA.

The space agency is now in discussions with Maryland officials to devise the best of course of action for documenting and preserving the print.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.