This 'head hammock' could take aeroplane naps to a new level

If you’ve ever travelled for a long period, this has probably happened to you: You wake up from a nap, and you have a horrible kink in your neck.

A new travel pillow, called the Nod Pod, aims to help you avoid that nap-induced neck pain.

The Nod Pod is basically like a hammock for your head. Featuring a memory foam pillow, it keeps your neck and head at a 90-degree angle, which is the position you often sleep in at night. It also keeps your head from falling forward or leaning left or right.

The Nod Pod works on all types of seats, according to the creators, from planes seats to car seats to office chairs. To set it up, all you need to do is hook the two ends of the bungee cord to the back of the seat.

The Kickstarter campaign, which launched in July, has garnered over $245,000. Estimated delivery for the $32 product is in November.

This is not the first odd-looking travel pillow to raise big money on Kickstarter. Woolip, a large pillow that you place your face and arms in, raised over $276,400 in May. Another, called the FaceCradle, launched a campaign on August 16 and has raised over $408,000.

Although you will look a little silly wearing all of these, a sound nap on your next flight might be worth it.

