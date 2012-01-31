For $4,000, Take A Luxury Cruise And Learn To Cook From A Master

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

How does this sound for a trip? A 12-day Mediterranean cruise that includes Italy, France, Monte Carlo — and famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa giving you cooking lessons.Matsuhisa will be aboard the Crystal Serenity in May, teaching more than 1,000 passengers aboard the ship how to improve their cooking skills (via USA Today).



Tickets for the cruise will start at just below $4,000 a person, based on double occupancy.

Matsuhisa will run hands-on cooking classes, demonstration some cooking himself and talk and take photos with passengers aboard the ship.

Matsuhisa’s Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine has been served on the Crystal Serenity since 2007, and trains the chefs himself. Training the passengers is taking it to an entirely different level.

DON’T MISS: The World’s Most Luxurious Cruise Ships >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.