A Sneak Peek Inside The Brand New Nobu Hotel In Las Vegas

Photo: Courtesy of Oyster.com

It’s a hotel within a hotel. On Monday, the first-ever Nobu Hotel — yes, from the same team behind the uber-popular Nobu restaurants — opened in the Centurion Tower at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino.This luxe 181-room hotel, situated next to the also newly-opened Nobu restaurant, is all about the details.



It may not have many on-site amenities (although guests are granted free access to Caesars’ facilities such as the fitness centre and PURE Nightclub), but it does offer special perks such as 24-hour room service from Nobu (only open to non-guests for lunch and dinner) and in-room hot tea upon arrival.

The luxe rooms, designed by renowned hotel designer David Rockwell, are in keeping with the Japanese theme: Floorplans exhibit feng shui, and minibars are stocked with Japanese beer and sake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.