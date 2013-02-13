A Sneak Peek Inside The Brand New Nobu Hotel In Las Vegas

nobu hotel las vegas

Photo: Courtesy of Oyster.com

It’s a hotel within a hotel. On Monday, the first-ever Nobu Hotel — yes, from the same team behind the uber-popular Nobu restaurants — opened in the Centurion Tower at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino.This luxe 181-room hotel, situated next to the also newly-opened Nobu restaurant, is all about the details.

It may not have many on-site amenities (although guests are granted free access to Caesars’ facilities such as the fitness centre and PURE Nightclub), but it does offer special perks such as 24-hour room service from Nobu (only open to non-guests for lunch and dinner) and in-room hot tea upon arrival.

The luxe rooms, designed by renowned hotel designer David Rockwell, are in keeping with the Japanese theme: Floorplans exhibit feng shui, and minibars are stocked with Japanese beer and sake.

Welcome to the Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace.

Guests receive exclusive concierge services.

They can also order 24-hour room service from the Nobu restaurant next door.

But the biggest perk for guests may be priority reservations at the ultra-hot restaurant.

The new, 11,200-square-foot space has a sushi bar, lounge, teppanyaki tables and private dining area.

The bar area alone has 327 seats.

The massive space is truly the heart of the hotel.

The Nobu hotel has 181 guest rooms.

The decor is Zen, with nods to Japanese culture like fixtures inspired by origami.

Very modern.

Rooms were designed by renowned hotel designer David Rockwell.

The bathrooms look fantastic. The fixtures are all Japanese-inspired.

The showers are large, with a bench.

