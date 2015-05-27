Take a tour of Robert de Niro's Nobu Hotel, which just opened in the Philippines

While his movie choices in the last decade might seem questionable, Robert De Niro, co-owner of Nobu Hospitality along with chef Nobu Matsuhisa and film producer Meir Teper, sure knows what he’s doing as a hotelier.

The wildly successful chain is relatively new — the first Nobu hotel opened inside Caesars Palace Las Vegas in 2013 — but already has properties in Chicago, London, Riyadh and Bahrain.

The brand just celebrated a new milestone by opening its first hotel in Asia: The Nobu hotel Manila in the City of Dreams Manila entertainment complex in the Philippines. The hotel features the same minimalist elegance and Japanese design aesthetic that people have come to expect from the Nobu brand.

Rates start at about $US165 per night.

