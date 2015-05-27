Take a tour of Robert de Niro's Nobu Hotel, which just opened in the Philippines

While his movie choices in the last decade might seem questionable, Robert De Niro, co-owner of Nobu Hospitality along with chef Nobu Matsuhisa and film producer Meir Teper, sure knows what he’s doing as a hotelier.
The wildly successful chain is relatively new — the first Nobu hotel opened inside Caesars Palace Las Vegas in 2013 — but already has properties in Chicago, London, Riyadh and Bahrain.
The brand just celebrated a new milestone by opening its first hotel in Asia: The Nobu hotel Manila in the City of Dreams Manila entertainment complex in the Philippines. The hotel features the same minimalist elegance and Japanese design aesthetic that people have come to expect from the Nobu brand.
Rates start at about $US165 per night.
While De Niro was deeply involved in the design, the 321-room hotel was conceptualized by the Rockwell Group, which is most famous for creating every Nobu restaurant's minimalist look.
Check out the lobby. While elegantly understated like all Nobu properties, the hotel describes itself as 'celebrity-inspired and fun-luxury.'
The lounge features a 50-seat Japanese tea house that serves a smorgasbord of tea varieties, as well as coffee, cake, pastries, and chocolates.
Each room was designed with custom calligraphy, which is meant to represent 'chi,' or the flow of energy.
There are four room types: the Deluxe Room (388 square feet); the Premier or Corner room (452 square feet); the Executive Room (495 square feet); and the Nobu Suite (732 square feet).
Instead of calligraphy, suites features a custom-made cherry blossom mural on silver leaf paper -- another nod to the hotel's Japanese roots.
Mini bars boast exclusive Nobu sake and wines, and the 24-hour room service menu was designed by Nobu chefs, featuring some of his fusion faves.
Nobu Manila dishes out Matsuhisa's signature Michelin-starred meals. De Niro's favourite dish is the Black Cod Miso.
The swanky restaurant has room for 355 diners, a sushi bar, floating water cabanas, two teppanyaki tables, two private dining rooms, and a chef's table.
Nobu Hospitality plans to open eight more hotels in the next two years, the next one potentially in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
