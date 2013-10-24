What It's Like To Stay At The Swanky New Nobu Hotel In Las Vegas

The swanky Nobu Hotel
opened in Las Vegasearlier this year as a boutique within Caesar’s Palace Hotel & Casino.
The hotel property is a first for the Nobu brand, which made its name building a global chain of high-end restaurants serving the trendy Japanese cuisine of chef Nobu Matsuhisa.
In addition to the 181-room hotel, the hotel is home to the largest-ever Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, and guests have access to 24-hour Nobu room service. The property itself has Japanese touches, like hallway carpets featuring a cherry blossom design, fixtures inspired by origami, and Japanese Zen gardens.
We recently had the chance to spend a night at the Nobu Hotel, and were thoroughly impressed. Rooms start at around $US250/night.
Disclosure: Lexus provided travel and accommodations at the Nobu Hotel in order for us to review the brand’s new F SPORT.
Julie Zeveloff contributed to this story.
So was this handwritten weather forecast. The employees who cleaned the room even put a Nobu bookmark in the book I left on the night table.
