No matter how domesticated they are, cats are natural predators. So, feeding them by filling up a bowl could be problematic and conflict with their instincts. Veterinarian, Dr. Liz Bales, came up with the NoBowl Feeding System, so cats don’t have to compromise their hunting needs.

