Nobody's Offering More Than $50 Million For The Austin-American Statesman

Bids are in for Cox Communications’ newspaper the Austin-American Statesman. A source tells us none of the offers exceeded $50 million.



Offers came from:

Platinum Equity, which just bought the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Chris Harte, who publishes the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Hicks Holdings, which owns the Texas Rangers.

Jim Friedlich of Zelnick Media.

The $50 million figure is based mostly on the Stateman‘s real-estate footprint, our source tells us. The source is pretty sure Cox won’t accept any of the offers.

“Austin’s in this bizarre trap: It’s so worthless you might as well hold onto it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.