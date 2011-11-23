Nobody Watched The MLS Cup Final

Photo: Getty Images

Sunday night’s MLS Cup Final may have been David Beckham’s last game as a member of an American team. But that wasn’t enough for sports fans to give up football and NASCAR on television.According to Michael Hiestand of USA Today, the championship match drew just a 0.8 rating on ESPN. That translates to just 0.8 per cent of households in the 56 largest television markets, including Los Angeles and Houston. For comparison, FOX aired a tape-delayed English soccer match on Sunday afternoon between Chelsea and Liverpool was watched by nearly twice as many households (1.5 rating).



The MLS Cup Final went head-to-head with NBC’s Sunday Night Football that drew a 14.0 rating and NASCAR’s season-ending race which had a rating of 3.5.

Attendance in the MLS is up, but the league still has a ways to go before they are reaching the average American sports fan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.