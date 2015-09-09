Nobody wants to buy San Francisco Bay's only private island -- which just got a huge price cut

Private Islands Online These six rocky acres can be yours for a cool $US5 million.

According to reports, the only private island in San Francisco Bay just got a huge price cut.

Red Rock Island — six acres of rocky, uninhabited land sitting in San Francisco Bay in between San Quentin and Point Richmond, California — is visible from the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, which connects the two.

On the market since 2012, the island has gone from $US22 million to $US10 million to the rock-bottom price of $US5 mill lion — a definite steal by San Francisco real estate standards.

According to the listing, the completely raw and undeveloped island has “myriad possibilities for tourism development, preservation as a natural sanctuary, mineral extraction site, or just as your highly unique personal retreat.”

Though mostly rock and dirt, Red Rock Island is not without history. Its previous monikers include “Golden Rock” and “Treasure Island,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and it’s name is often associated with legends of pirates and buried treasure.

Its current owners, a retired local real estate investor and a former San Francisco lawyer, wanted to turn the island into a 20-story hotel, casino, and yacht harbour in the 1960s, according to the Chronicle. Their plans were dashed by a public outcry, however. Since then, many offers have come and gone, but the island has remained.

NOW WATCH: This abandoned Chinese island shows what the world might look like without humans



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.