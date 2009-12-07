Goldman Paid $10 Million For A Mural That All The Employees Hate

Nobody is happy with the $10 million mural Goldman has painted on the wall of their new lobby.



Goldman employees recently moved into their new building on 200 West Street in Battery Park and apparently all anyone who walks in can talk about is how much they dislike the mural.

It spans the entire back wall of the large lobby and spills onto a side wall where it’s in front of employees as they scan their ID cards. It’s inescapable until they reach the elevators.

Picture Goldman employees walking in, tightly buttoned-up in their conservative dress, thrust up against this explosion of colour. Even if their monotone suits look sharp against the madness, the mural is kind of a confusing backdrop.

Maybe Lloyd Blankfein is trying to send some sort of a message to his employees. Like, “I don’t understand it and you don’t need to understand it either. There’s work to be done.”

