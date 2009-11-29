Scary Wal-Mart Security Guards In Black Hoodies Prevent Black Friday Deaths

Nicholas Carlson
Walmart Security makes sure no one dies

Black Friday sales figures won’t come in for several more days, but we’ve already got some very good news to report.

No one died at Wal-Mart.

During Black Friday 2008, shoppers trampled a worker to death on their way into the store.

Thanks to beefed-up security that didn’t happen this year.

(See the cattle-herding fences, bullhorns, and guys in ominious black hoodies in the post-apocalpytic pic on the right.)

See the NYT’s slide show, featuring more photos by Robert Stolarik >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.