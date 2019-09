Just a reminder — this earnings season is still driving analysts to hike their earnings forecasts. According to Tobias Levkovich at Citi, 72.2% of all stocks’ analyst earnings revisions have been upward so far in May.



But as analysts’ upward revisions have spiked, stocks have plunged:

(Via Citi, PULSE Moinitor, Tobias Levkovich, 7 May 2010)

