Here's A Beautiful Visualisation Of Nobel Prizes By Country Since 1901

This year’s Nobel Prize ceremonies are in full swing: On Tuesday, Japanese physicists were awarded for their work on revolutionary light bulbs. On Wednesday, two Americans and a German won the Chemistry prize for making it possible “to study molecular processes in real time.”

As you can see from this chart detailing the total number of Nobel prize laureates awarded from 1901 to 2013, the U.S. has more than twice as many Nobel laureates as the next country (U.K.).

And here’s a closer look at the physics prize:

