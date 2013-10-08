Here's A Beautiful Visualisation Of Nobel Prizes By Country Since 1901

This morning Francois Englert and Peter Higgs won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for predicting a subatomic particle, known as the Higgs boson, that helps explain how particles acquire mass.

Englert is from Belgium and Higgs is British, adding to each country’s overall total.

As you can see from this chart detailing the total number of Nobel prize laureates awarded from 1901 to 2012, the U.S. has twice as many Nobel laureates as the next country (U.K.).

