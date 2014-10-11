Here's The Moment When Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Left Jon Stewart Speechless

Comedy Central Yousafzai left Jon Stewart speechless during an appearance on the Daily Show last year.

Malala Yousafzai, 17, won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday along with the Indian children’s rights activist Kailash Satyarthi, 60, for “their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.”

Yousafzai first caught the media’s attention at age 14, after she was shot in the head by a Taliban fighter for criticising the organisation’s tactics.

The young women’s rights activist, who was favoured to win the peace prize last year, memorably left Jon Stewart speechless during an interview on the Daily Show, a few days before the 2013 awards were announced.

Stewart asked Yousafzai how she reacted after learning that the Taliban wanted her dead. “Her answer was absolutely remarkable,” Business Insider reporter Brian Jones said at the time.

Here’s the response:

I started thinking about that, and I used to think that the Talib would come, and he would just kill me. But then I said, ‘If he comes, what would you do Malala?’ then I would reply to myself, ‘Malala, just take a shoe and hit him.’ But then I said, ‘If you hit a Talib with your shoe, then there would be no difference between you and the Talib. You must not treat others with cruelty and that much harshly, you must fight others but through peace and through dialogue and through education.’ Then I said I will tell him how important education is and that ‘I even want education for your children as well.’ And I will tell him, ‘That’s what I want to tell you, now do what you want.’

Watch the full segment below, her answer starts around the 4:20 mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.