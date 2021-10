The Nobel Peace Prize winner the year you were born

1902: Élie Ducommun and Charles Albert Gobat

Ducommun mainly won for his work at the International Peace Bureau , at which he served as the honorary secretary-general, but the Nobel Prize website states that, in his spare time, he “prepared programs for international peace congresses, published resolutions, and corresponded with promoters of peace.”

Gobat won “for his efforts to bring popularly elected representatives from various countries together at meetings and congresses.” He also knew Ducommun well — when he died, Gobat took over as the secretary-general for the International Peace Bureau.