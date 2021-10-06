Search

The Nobel Peace Prize winner the year you were born

Gabbi Shaw,Shelby Slauer,Melina Glusac
Mother Teresa
Mother Teresa presents documents for a new house to a villager from Latur in Bombay on September 26, 1994. REUTERS/Savita Kirloskar
  • The Nobel Peace Prize has been recognizing global strides in peace-making since 1901.
  • Famous recipients range from the Dalai Lama to Barack Obama.
  • Here is every winner from 1901 to 2020 – the 2021 winner will be announced on October 8.
1901: Henry Dunant and Frédéric Passy
Henry Dunant and Frédéric Passy
Dunant and Passy. ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty Images; Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images
Dunant and Passy split the very first Nobel Peace Prize between the two of them.

Dunant won for founding the International Committee of the Red Cross in 1863. Passy received the honor for founding the first French Peace Society (Société Française pour l’arbitrage entre nations) in 1878.

1902: Élie Ducommun and Charles Albert Gobat
1902 nobel peace prize winners
Ducommun and Gobat. Public domain
Ducommun mainly won for his work at the International Peace Bureau, at which he served as the honorary secretary-general, but the Nobel Prize website states that, in his spare time, he “prepared programs for international peace congresses, published resolutions, and corresponded with promoters of peace.”

Gobat won “for his efforts to bring popularly elected representatives from various countries together at meetings and congresses.” He also knew Ducommun well — when he died, Gobat took over as the secretary-general for the International Peace Bureau.

1903: William Randal Cremer
William Randal Cremer
Cremer. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Cremer was nicknamed the “Master of Arbitration,” which is why he received the award. Through his work with the International Arbitration League, he sought to solve conflicts through discussion, not war.
1904: Institute of International Law
Founders of the international law office
Founders Gustave Rolin-Jaequemyns and Gustave Moynier. Public domain
The Institute of International Law, a nongovernmental organization based in Belgium, received the 1904 Nobel Peace Prize due to its success in persuading countries to use arbitration to deal with conflict, and for convincing countries to accept the rules of law during wartime.
1905: Bertha von Suttner
Bertha von Suttner
Von Suttner. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Von Suttner was the first woman to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. She won for her work with the Austrian Peace Society, which she established in 1891. She also wrote one of the most influential anti-war novels, “Lay Down Your Arms,” in 1889.
1906: Theodore Roosevelt
Theodore roosevelt
Roosevelt. AP Photo
Roosevelt was the first American, and first statesman, to win the award, which he received for negotiating peace treaties in the Russo-Japanese War, ensuring its end in 1905, and resolving a dispute with Mexico using arbitration.
1907: Ernesto Teodoro Moneta and Louis Renault
Nobel peace prize winners 1907
Moneta and Renault. Public domain
Moneta founded the Lombard Association for Peace and Arbitration in 1887, which believed in disarmament. He also edited the paper Il Secolo, which regularly called for pacifism.

Renault was a professor of international law. He spoke at numerous conferences, including two peace conferences at the Hague, which is where he solidified his place as a prominent figure in the arbitration movement. Renault was also the French government’s adviser in foreign policy and international law.

1908: Klas Pontus Arnoldson and Fredrik Bajer
Nobel peace prize 1908 winners
Arnoldson and Bajer. Public domain
Arnoldson won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts of reconciliation between Norway and Sweden. He also founded the Swedish Peace and Arbitration League.

Bajer founded the Danish Interparliamentary Group in 1891 and was a life-long believer in peace and arbitration. He’s also been credited with laying the groundwork for the International Peace Bureau.

1909: Auguste Beernaert and Paul Henri d’Estournelles de Constant
Auguste Beernaert and Paul Henri d'Estournelles de Constant
Beernaert and D’Estournelles. bildagentur-online/uig via Getty Images; M. Rol/ullstein bild/Getty Images
Beernaert won the Nobel Peace Prize for “inter-parliamentary work and [appearances] at the international peace conferences at the Hague in 1899 and 1907.” He was also prime minister of Belgium from 1884 to 1894.

D’Estournelles also won the prize in 1909. He was the founder and president of a French parliamentary group for voluntary arbitration, and the founder of the Committee for the Defense of National Interests and International Conciliation.

1910: Permanent International Peace Bureau
Henri la fontaine
Belgian diplomat Henri La Fontaine who served as the president of the Permanent International Peace Bureau. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The Permanent International Peace Bureau is a Swiss organization that “campaigned for disarmament and for the use of mediation and arbitration in the solution of international disputes.” It’s still active today with 300 member organizations in 70 countries.
1911: Tobias Asser and Alfred Fried
Nobel prize 1911 winners
Asser and Fried. Public domain; Imagno/Getty Images
Asser co-founded the Institute of International Law, the first organization to win the Nobel Peace Prize. But it was “his work in the field of private law” that was most important to his win.

Fried co-founded the German Peace Society, and founded Die Friedenswarte, a German peace publication.

1912: Elihu Root
Elihu root
Root. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Root was both the US secretary of war and secretary of state. He was also the first president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Root was awarded the prize “for having pursued the aim that conflicts between states must be resolved by arbitration.”

1913: Henri La Fontaine
Henri La Fontaine
La Fontaine. Interim Archives/Getty Images
La Fontaine was the first socialist to win the prize — he won for being the “effective leader of the peace movement in Europe.” He was president of the International Peace Bureau and “organized a world conference for international organizations,” whose purpose was to “create ‘an intellectual parliament’ for humanity.”
1917: International Committee of the Red Cross
Red cross 1910
The Red Cross taking away the wounded during the Lisbon Revolution of 1910. Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
The Red Cross was the only recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize during World War I. It won because it “undertook the tremendous task of trying to protect the rights of the many prisoners of war on all sides, including their right to establish contacts with their families.”
1919: Woodrow Wilson
Woodrow Wilson
Wilson. Tony Essex/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Wilson won the prize for founding the League of Nations, which was a dream many previous winners had shared.
1920: Léon Bourgeois
Léon Bourgeois
Bourgeois. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Ex-secretary of state and former president of the French parliament, Bourgeois was a major figure in the development of the League of Nations. It was his passion project to see an international court established at the Hague, which he saw through.
1921: Hjalmar Branting and Christian Lange
Nobel peace prize 1921
Branting and Lange. General Photographic Agency/Getty Images; Public domain
Branting was “a leading figure in the struggle for equal rights and social justice in Sweden” and a strong supporter of the League of Nations.

Lange was also the secretary-general of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and went on to become part of the Nobel Committee in 1934.

1922: Fridtjof Nansen
Fridtjof Nansen
Nansen. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
In 1922, Nansen was appointed the first High Commissioner for Refugees, putting him in charge of the exchanges of 400,000 prisoners of war. His work in their behalf, as well as on behalf of many starving refugees, is what won him the prize.
1925: Sir Austen Chamberlain and Charles G. Dawes
Nobel prize winners 1925
Chamberlain and Dawes. London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images; General Photographic Agency/Getty Images
Sir Chamberlain received his prize for his work on the Locarno Pact, an agreement that saw Germany, France, Belgium, Great Britain, and Italy guarantee peace in western Europe.

Dawes, on the other hand, won for “having contributed to reducing the tension between Germany and France after the First World War.”

1926: Aristide Briand and Gustav Stresemann
Nobel prize winners 1926
Briand and Stesemann. Hulton Archive/Getty Images; General Photographic Agency/Getty Images
Briand, a professor and founder of the League for Human Rights, and Stresmann, ex-high chancellor and foreign minister, split the award — they both won for their work on the Locarno Pact, which helped ease tension between France and Germany after World War I.
1927: Ferdinand Buisson and Ludwig Quidde
Nobel peace prize 1927
Buisson and Quidde. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
French foreign minister Buisson and German professor Quidde,  who later became president of the German Peace Society, split the prize evenly — they received it for their contributions to the reconciliation of France and Germany after World War I.
1929: Frank B. Kellogg
Frank b kellogg
Kellogg. Central Press/Getty Images
US Secretary of State Kellogg received the prize for his part in initiating the Kellogg-Briand Pact of 1928, an international agreement that had signatory states promising not to use war to resolve disputes. 
1930: Nathan Söderblom
Nathan Söderblom
Söderblom. Carl Simon/United Archives/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
Söderblom was the first clergyman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. The archbishop and former theology professor is credited for moving the Universal Conference on Life and Work forward, which worked to fight nationalism, racism, and the oppression of minorities.
1931: Jane Addams and Nicholas Murray Butler
Jane Addams and Nicholas Murray Butler
Addams and Butler. AFP/Getty Images; Bettmann/Getty Images
Addams, an American known as the “mother” of social work, received the honor for founding the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and for being an outspoken opponent of entering World War I.

Butler, an American philosopher and diplomat, as well as president of Columbia University and president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, won for “his efforts to strengthen international law and the International Court at the Hague,” as well as his support of the Kellogg-Briand Pact of 1928.

1933: Sir Norman Angell
Sir Norman Angell
Angell. Fred Morley/Keystone/Getty Images
Sir Angell remains the only Nobel Peace Prize winner to have won for writing a book — he wrote “The Great Illusion,” which explored the relationship between war and any potential national or economic advantage it may bring about. He was also celebrated for his work as an educator and for his support of the League of Nations.

1934: Arthur Henderson
Arthur Henderson
Henderson. Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
British politician Henderson earned the prize for his work with the League of Nations, specifically for being “one of the principal architects behind the organization’s disarmament conference.”
1935: Carl von Ossietzky
Carl von Ossietzky
Ossietzky. ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty Images
Ossietzky’s win was inherently political — the German pacifist was arrested for treason when he reported that Germany was secretly rearming itself, explicitly going against the Treaty of Versailles. Part of the international campaign to get him released was awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize.
1936: Carlos Saavedra Lamas
FDR and Carlos Saavedra Lamas
Franklin Delano Roosevelt with Lamas. Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Lamas, an Argentine academic and politician, won the prize for three main reasons. First, he deserves much of the credit for Argentina joining the League of Nations. Second, he was important in the League’s “condemnation of Italy’s war on Ethiopia.” And lastly, he was honored for his contributions to peace between Paraguay and and Bolivia after the Chaco War.
1937: Robert Cecil
The Viscount Cecil of Chelwood
Cecil. General Photographic Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
English statesman Cecil won the prize for his work with the League of Nations. He was an integral part in the formation of the organization’s rules.
1938: Nansen International Office for Refugees
Fridtjof Nansen
Fridtjof Nansen, whom the office was named after. ullstein bild/Getty Images
The Nansen International Office for Refugees won the prize for its work with aiding refugees, specifically for its work with Armenian refugees who were driven out of Turkey.
1944: International Committee of the Red Cross
Red cross 1958
Members of the British Red Cross. G. R. Greated/Fox Photos/Getty Images
The Red Cross won its second Nobel Peace Prize for service during World War II.
1945: Cordell Hull
Cordell hull
Hull. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Hull, known a the longest-serving secretary of state — he held the position for 11 years — won the prize for his work as the “father of the United Nations,” an organization that was founded after World War II.
1946: John Mott and Emily Balch
John Mott and Emily Balch
Mott and Balch. Bettmann/Getty Images
Mott was the head of the Young Men’s Christian Association — the YMCA — and won for contributing “to the creation of a peace-promoting religious brotherhood across national boundaries.”

Balch, an American economist and sociologist known for tackling social issues such as poverty, child labor and immigration, became a Nobel Laureate for leading the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom. The US, however, saw her as a “dangerous radical.”

1947: Friends Service Council and American Friends Service Committee
American Friends Service Committee
James G. Vail, right, the foreign service secretary of the American Friends Service Committee. Robert Kradin/AP Images
These two Quaker organizations shared the prize. They both carried out humanitarian work during World War I and II, but their 1947 win was the “Nobel Committee’s recognition both of pioneering work in the international peace movement and of humanitarian work carried out without regard for race or nationality.”
1949: Lord John Boyd Orr
John Boyd Orr
Orr. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Orr was the president of both the National Peace Council and World Union of Peace Organizations, and in 1945 he was elected the director-general of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization).
1950: Ralph Bunche
Ralph bunche
Bunche. Derek Berwin/Fox Photos/Getty Images
Bunche, an academic and diplomat, was the first African American person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which he won for “having arranged a cease-fire between Israelis and Arabs during the war, which followed the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.”
1951: Léon Jouhaux
Léon Jouhaux
Jouhaux. Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Jouhaux, the French trade union leader, joined the elite Nobel Laureate club for his “work for social equality and Franco-German reconciliation.”
1952: Albert Schweitzer
Albert Schweitzer
Schweitzer. L. Blandford/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Writer and physician Schweitzer earned the award for founding Lambaréné, a missionary hospital, in the African country of Gabon with his wife.
1953: George C. Marshall
George c marshall
Marshall. Keystone/Getty Images
The Marshall Plan is what won Marshall, former US secretary of state, the honor. The Marshall Plan was the US’ response to the widespread devastation of World War II in Western Europe — it provided more than $US15 ($AU21) billion to finance rebuilding projects.
1954: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
Unhcr
Dame Kathleen Courtney, President of the United Nations Association, shakes hands with Dr. Gerrit Jan van Heuven Goedhart of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Fred Ramage/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) received the prize in 1954, four years after the creation of the UNHCR. The organization was honored for its work with refugees after World War II, the cause for which it was originally created.
1957: Lester Bowles Pearson
Lester Bowles Pearson
Pearson. Fox Photos/Getty Images
Pearson received the prize when, as Canadian secretary of state for external affairs, he found a solution for the “Suez Crisis.” Great Britain, France, and Israel launched an attack on Egypt in 1956 in an effort to remove its president, without informing the United States, and Pearson won support to send a United Nations Emergency Force to separate the groups.
1958: Georges Pire
Georges Pire
Pire. Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images
Pire, a Belgian Dominican friar, received the prize for his work with refugees in Europe. Through the 1950s, he set up villages of small houses for European refugees, and he founded an organization in 1957 that undertook development projects in other parts of the world.
1959: Philip J. Noel-Baker
Philip J. Noel-Baker
Noel-Baker. Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
When World War I began, Noel-Baker, a British politician and diplomat, was convinced the private armaments industry was largely responsible for the outbreak of war. For the rest of his life, he worked towards disarmament, including efforts to prevent nuclear war between the United States and Soviet Union.
1960: Albert John Lutuli
Albert John Lutuli
Lutuli. Bettman/Getty Images
He became president of the African National Congress in 1952 and spokesperson of a campaign against South Africa’s racial segregation policy. He was arrested and persecuted, and the ANC was banned following a massacre of 60 black demonstrators in 1960. The Nobel Committee’s decision to award him the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent campaign for civil rights in South Africa was important because it showed that the committee had joined the movement against apartheid.
1961: Dag Hjalmar Agne Carl Hammarskjöld
Dag Hjalmar Agne Carl Hammarskjöld
Hammarskjöld. AFP/Getty Images
Hammarskjöld is the only Nobel Peace Prize winner to have been awarded it posthumously. He won for his work as the secretary general of the United Nations. He organized a peacekeeping force in the Middle East after the Suez Crisis and committed to peace during the civil war in the Congo.
1962: Linus Carl Pauling
Linus carl pauling
Pauling. AP
Pauling also received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1954.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1962 for his opposition to weapons of mass destruction, having acted as one of the primary forces behind a nuclear test ban treaty between the United States, Soviet Union, and Great Britain that went into effect in 1963. 

1963: Comité international de la Croix Rouge (International Committee of the Red Cross) and Ligue des Sociétés de la Croix-Rouge (League of Red Cross Societies)
Red cross
Members of a Red Cross rescue team help survivors after the West Germany Lengede Mine Disaster in 1963. AP Photo/Helmuth Lohmann
The Red Cross won its third Nobel Prize in 1963 for the 100th anniversary of their founding. It’s the only organization to have won three Nobel prizes.
1964: Martin Luther King, Jr.
Martin luther king jr
King, Jr. AP
King, Jr. won for his lifelong work towards civil rights and social justice and his nonviolent campaign against racism. A year after his 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech in front of 250,000 demonstrators outside of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, President Johnson passed a law prohibiting all racial discrimination.
1965: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
Unicef representatives 1956
UNICEF representatives visiting Mali, West Africa, in 1956. Evans/Three Lions/Getty Images
According to the Nobel Committee, UNICEF’s work helped promote solidarity between nations, which reduced the divide between rich and poor states, and the danger of war.

 

1968: René Cassin
René Cassin
Cassin. KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Cassin, a French judge, is referred to as the “father of human rights,” as he was the brains behind the UN commission that drew up the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948.
1969: International Labour Organization (ILO)
ILO nobel prize
FDR speaks to delegates from the International Labour Organization conference in 1944. AP Photo/Pool
The International Labour Committee won a Nobel Peace Prize 50 years after it was formed. The ILO strives to improve the working conditions and social rights of employees.
1970: Norman E. Borlaug
Norman E. Borlaug
Borlaug. AP
American agronomist Borlaug is known as the “father of the green revolution.” He worked for decades in Mexico during the ’40s and ’50s to make the country self-sufficient in grain and succeeded by 1956. He developed a strain of wheat called “dwarf wheat,” which was high-yield and disease-resistant. He brought it to India and Pakistan, exponentially increasing production there.
1971: Willy Brandt
Willy brandt
Brandt. AP
Brandt worked against the Nazis during World War II, and he became chancellor of West Germany post-war, helping rebuild the West Germany Social Democratic Party.

He had West Germany sign the nuclear weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty, concluded a nonviolence agreement with the Soviet Union, as well as one with Poland detailing that West Germany accepted the new national boundaries in Eastern Europe.

These treaties acted as the groundwork for the Four Power Agreement in Berlin, which made it easier for families to visit each other from opposing sides of the divide.

1973: Henry A. Kissinger and Le Duc Tho
Le duc tho and henry kissinger
Tho and Kissinger. Michel Lipchitz, File/AP
Vietnamese general and diplomat Le Duc Tho and Henry Kissinger compromised to have a truce in Vietnam between 1969 and 1973.

However, while heading the negotiations, Kissinger ordered a bombing on Hanoi in 1973, which ultimately led to an armistice. When the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the both of them, Tho declined on the grounds that Kissinger had violated the truce.

1974: Seán MacBride and Eisaku Sato
Seán MacBride and Eisaku Sato
MacBride and Sato. Christian RAUSCH/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; Bachrach/Getty Images
MacBride is one of the founders of Amnesty International, and he also served as chairman of the International Peace Bureau in 1974, as well as assistant secretary-general of the United Nations.

Sato became a symbol of “Japan’s will for peace.” As Japanese prime minister, Sato signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1970. The Nobel Committee hoped that by awarding him with the Nobel Peace Prize, it would encourage those against the spread of nuclear arms.

1975: Andrei Dmitrievich Sakharov
Andrei Sakharov
Sakharov. AP
Sakharov, a Russian nuclear physicist, was the father of the Soviet hydrogen bomb, but he was awarded the Peace Prize for his work for human rights in the Soviet Union as well as his opposition to the abuse of power. He was outspoken in his criticism of the system of the Soviet Union, which he believed neglected fundamental human rights.
1976: Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan
Williams and corrigan nobel
Williams and Corrigan. AP
After a shooting incident that killed three children in Belfast in 1976, a witness, Williams, and the dead children’s aunt, Corrigan, founded a peace organization known as the Community of Peace People. They took a grassroots approach, setting up local peace groups in the hopes of setting a peace process in motion from the bottom up.
1977: Amnesty International
Amnesty international nobel peace prize
Thomas Hammerberg represents Amnesty International in 1977. AP
Founded in 1961 by British lawyer Peter Benenson, Amnesty International won in 1977 for campaigning against human torture.
1978: Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat and Menachem Begin
Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat and Menachem Begin and jimmy carter
Jimmy Carter, Menachem Begin and Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat during peace talks at Camp David. Keystone/Getty Images
President Sadat of Egypt shared the prize with Israel’s prime minister, Menachem Begin, for negotiating a peace treaty between their two countries.
1979: Mother Teresa
Mother theresa
Mother Theresa. AP
Mother Teresa, known as Saint Teresa in the Roman Catholic Church, won for creating Missionaries of Charity, a sisterhood devoted to aiding orphans, lepers, and the terminally ill.
1980: Adolfo Pérez Esquivel
Nobel prize winner 1980
Esquivel. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Esquivel won in 1980 for being a human rights activist in his home country of Argentina and for advocating non-violence during its dictatorship in the early ’70s.
1981: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
Un high commissioner
Sadako Ogata, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, meets with President George Bush in 1991. AP Photo/Ron Edmonds
The UNHCR is an international aid organization created by the UN, and it won (for the second time) for assisting refugees in Africa, Asia, and Latin America throughout the 1970s.
1982: Alva Myrdal and Alfonso García Robles
Nobel prize winners 1982
Myrdal and Robles. AP Photo/Jens O. Kvale
Both delegates in the UN, Swedish diplomat Myrdal and Mexican diplomat Robles (nicknamed “Mr. Disarmament”) won for advocating disarmament and nuclear-free zones.
1983: Lech Walesa
Nobel prize winner 1983
Walesa. AP Photo/Cezary Sokolowski
Walesa had just been released from internment when he won the Nobel in 1983 for campaigning for freedom of organization in Communist Poland. After the country was liberated and held free elections, Walesa was elected president in 1990.
1984: Desmond Mpilo Tutu
Desmond tutu
Tutu. AP Photo/Joel Landau
During the height of South Africa’s apartheid, Tutu, a South African Anglican cleric, won for his “fearless stance” and work against the cruel regime.
1985: International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War
Nobel prize winners 1985
Members of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War. AP Photo/ Paul R. Benoit
After only existing for five years, this organization of doctors from around the world won for uniting to advocate against nuclear war because of its potential medical risks.
1986: Elie Wiesel
Elie Wiesel
Wiesel. AP Photo/Richard Drew
An Auschwitz survivor, writer and professor Wiesel devoted his entire life to speaking and writing on the horrors of the Holocaust — he was awarded for his work in 1986.
1987: Oscar Arias Sánchez
Oscar sanchez nobel
Sanchez. Michael Nagle/Getty Images
President Sánchez of Costa Rica was awarded the Nobel for designing a plan to end the civil wars that had plagued Central America for years. His efforts led to a peace treaty being approved by five countries in the region.
1988: United Nations Peacekeeping Forces
Un peacekeeping forces
Troops of the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces in 1988. AP Photo/Ismaiil Sabrawi
Starting in 1948, over 500,000 UNPF members were sent to places like Kashmir, the Congo, and West New Guinea to report on conditions and administer “humanitarian aid” if necessary — they were awarded for years of duty in 1988.
1989: The 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso)
The Dalai Lama gestures before speaking to students during a talk at Mumbai University February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The Dalai Lama gestures before speaking to students during a talk at Mumbai University Thomson/Reuters
Gyatso was awarded for his peaceful opposition to China’s occupation of Tibet — including a plan for compromise — and for his sense of “universal responsibility.”
1990: Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev
Gorbachev
Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev shakes hands with U.S. President George Bush at the conclusion of their joint news conference. P Photo/Liu Heung Shin
After the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, the Cold War came to a stop and the Soviet Union soon dissolved — Gorbachev, its eighth and last leader, was awarded for ushering in this newfound, international peace.
1991: Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi
Suu Kyi. Dan Himbrechts – Pool/Getty Images
Burmese politician and diplomat Suu Kyi led the nonviolent opposition to the military forces that ruled her home country of Burma for nearly two decades before she was awarded the Nobel for her efforts.

She was later appointed State Counselor, a position similar to that of prime minister.

1992: Rigoberta Menchú Tum
Rigoberta Menchú Tum
Tum. Tony Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images
A native of Guatemala, Tum worked for the rights of indigenous peoples in America and won the Nobel for her efforts, later serving as a UN ambassador for the same cause.
1993: Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk
Klerk and mandela
De Klerk and Mandela. WALTER DHLADHLA/AFP/Getty Images
In 1990, State President of South Africa de Klerk released Nelson Mandela from prison, and they then negotiated an end to apartheid, laying the groundwork for a democratic South Africa — the two men shared the prize in 1993 for their historical collaboration.
1994: Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres, and Yitzhak Rabin
Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin
Arafat, Peres, and Rabin. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images
Representing Egypt, Poland, and Israel, respectively, these three UN delegates were awarded for their combined efforts toward finding peace in the Middle East, including mediating Israeli-Palestinian dialogue and organizing meetings between the two nations.
1995: Joseph Rotblat and Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs
Joseph rotblat
Rotblat. Micheline Pelletier/Sygma/Getty Images
Polish physicist Rotblat and the PCSWA won for their efforts — which dated back to before the bombing at Hiroshima — to reduce nuclear arms, and, eventually, eliminate them.
1996: Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and José Ramos-Horta
Image
Belo and Ramos-Horta. Bjoern Sigurdoen/AP
After Portugal ended its colonial rule over East Timor, Indonesia took its place. These two men — Belo, a priest, and Ramos-Horta, a diplomat — led the resistance against the Indonesian occupation of the region. They proposed a peace treaty in 1992 that was finally implemented in 2001, and Ramos-Horta claims their Nobel had a lot do do with the plan coming to fruition.
1997: International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) and Jody Williams
Jody williams
Williams. Manish Swarup/AP
Williams, an American political activist, first witnessed the horrors of landmines in El Salvador, where their explosions were a near-constant threat to civilians. She helped launch an international campaign against landmines, and, by 1997, the ICBL had over 1,000 organizations on its members list. The two won the award the same year for their work to ban the use, production, and sale of such mines.
1998: John Hume and David Trimble
Hume and trimble
Trimble and Hume. Jon Eeg, File/AP
At the core of the Good Friday agreement, which ended the wars in Northern Ireland, were Hume and Trimble, Irish and British politicians respectively.

They won a Nobel for their historic achievement in peace-making.

1999: Médecins Sans Frontières
Doctors without borders
Médecins Sans Frontières International President Dr. Unni Karunakara in 2013. Khalil Senosi/AP
This French organization — known in English as Doctors Without Borders — won in 1999 for their medically related humanitarian aid that stretched over multiple continents, as it continues to do.
2000: Kim Dae-jung
Dae-jung
Dae-jung. Choi Won-suk, Pool/AP
President Dae-jung of South Korea approached relations with North Korea with what he called a “sunshine policy,” ending decades of war-like tension between the two countries. He won the prize for the spreading of democratic values.
2001: United Nations and Kofi Annan
Kofi annan
Annan. Frank Franklin II/AP
2001 was the UN’s centennial year, so the Nobel committee decided to split the award between the organization and Annan, its secretary general, to honor a century of cooperative work between states and toward peace.
2002: Jimmy Carter
Jimmy carter accepting the noble peace prize
Carter. Arne Knudsen/Getty Images
Carter, the 39th president of the United States, received a Nobel in 2002 for his work toward solving international conflicts and decades of advocating for rights and economic progress.
2003: Shirin Ebadi
Shirin ebadi
Ebadi. Jacques Brinon/AP
Ebadi, hailing from Iran, was the “first female peace prize laureate from the Islamic world.” 

The Iranian lawyer and judge was recognized for proposing amendments to divorce laws in her country and advocating for the separation of church and state. She is especially concerned with the rights of women, children, and those targeted by authorities. 

2004: Wangari Muta Maathai
Wangari Muta Maathai
Maathai. Gurinder Osan/AP
The first African woman to receive the Nobel, Maathai has promoted peace and democratic values. Most notably, she started the Green Belt movement, which led to the planting of over 30 million trees in her homeland of Kenya.
2005: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Mohamed ElBaradei
Mohamed ElBaradei
ElBaradei. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Cinema for Peace
The IAEA, and ElBaradei, its director, won for their persistent efforts toward promoting safe (and sparse) usage of nuclear energy.
2006: Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank
Muhammad yunus
Yunus. Pavel Rahman/AP
Yunus a Bangladeshi banker and entrepreneur, invented micro-credit and established the Grameen Bank as a means to fight poverty using small loans. He won a Nobel for his impactful progress in 2006.
2007: Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and Albert Arnold (Al) Gore Jr.
Al Gore
Gore. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
A forerunner of environmentalism, Al Gore, former US vice president, along with the IPCC won in 2007 for their efforts to make climate change a global topic of discussion and increase awareness of its severity, especially looking for ways to combat it.
2008: Martti Ahtisaari
Martti Ahtisaari
Ahtisaari. Odd Andersen/AP
Former president of Finland, Ahtisaari was a major contributor to Namibia’s independence, in addition to bringing the Aceh province in Indonesia peace. He was given the Nobel for over three decades of work toward international conflict resolution in 2008.
2009: Barack Obama
Barack obama
Obama. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Just eight months into his presidency at the time, Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel for advocating — and effecting change in — the dialogue and diplomacy between international peoples, in addition to supporting a nuclear-free world.
2010: Liu Xiaobo
Protesters holding placards of Liu Xiaobo march
Protesters holding placards of Liu Xiaobo march on a street on July 13, 2018. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images
A longtime advocate for human rights in China, Xiaobo, a writer and activist, won the Nobel in 2010 for over 20 years of struggling to create an end to the one-party system in his home country. He died in 2017.
2011: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee, and Tawakkol Karman
135516019 594x594
Sirleaf, Gbowee, and Karman. Sandy Young/WireImage for IMG/Getty Images
These three women rallied during wartime in Liberia, calling for women’s rights and participation in the democratic process, which resulted in successful peace negotiations, and they shared the 2011 Nobel for their progress.

 

2012: European Union (EU)
158252166 594x594
President of the European Commission Jose Manuel Barroso and President of European Parliament Martin Schulz at a ceremony to celebrate the EU’s Nobel in 2012. STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
In 2012, the European Union celebrated over six decades of peace-making and conflict resolution, including repairing Germany and France’s relationship following World War II.
2013: Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)
1006125056 594x594
The OPCW Building at The Hague, Netherlands. Ant Palmer/Getty Images
Formed in 1997, the OPCW works to ensure that nuclear weapons are adhering to the 1997 ban (of manufacturing and storage) throughout the world.
2014: Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai
460237588 594x594
Satyarthi and Yousafzai. Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images
Yousafzai survived an assassination attempt in her home country of Pakistan and became an activist for the education of women and children; Satyarthi has founded multiple organizations that save children from child labor. The two were honored for their strides in 2014.

Aged 17 at the time she received her Nobel, Yousafzai is its youngest recipient to date.

2015: National Dialogue Quartet
National dialogue quartet
Award recipients from right to left: President of the Tunisian employers union (UTICA) Wided Bouchamaoui, President of the Tunisian Human Rights League (LTDH) Abdessatar Ben Moussa, President of the National Order of Tunisian Lawyers Fadhel Mahfouz, and Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union Houcine Abbassi. FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images
After the 2011 Jasmine Revolution in Tunisia, the National Dialogue Quartet — an amalgamation of four organizations — was formed to ease dialogue between nations involved in the Arab Spring. They were honored in 2015.
2016: Juan Manuel Santos
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during a news conference in Havana, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Santos. Thomson/Reuters
Santos, the president of Colombia, won the Nobel for helping to end the civil war — which had been plaguing the country since the 1960s — by successfully taking the reigns of negotiations between the Colombian government and FARC guerrillas. 
2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)
ICAN nobel
Nobel Committee Leader Berit Reiss-Andersen, Hiroshima survivor Setsuko Thurlow, and ICAN Executive Director Beatrice Fihn. NTB Scanpix/Berit Roald via REUTERS
ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, works to bring attention to the consequences of using nuclear weapons from a humanitarian point of view and strives to create treaties to resolve nuclear conflict — it received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for its efforts and successes.
2018: Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad
Nukwege and murad nobel peace 2018
Mukwege and Murad. AP Photos/Christian Lutz
Mukwege and Murad split the Nobel Peace Prize for their work to “end sexual violence as a weapon in war and armed conflict.”

Dr. Mukwege is a gynecological surgeon from the Congo, which has been referred to in the past as the “rape capital of the world.” Murad is a Yazidi woman who became a voice for survivors of sexual violence after being a captive of the Islamic state.

2019: Abiy Ahmed
Prime minister ethiopia abiy ahmed nobel peace prize
Abiy Ahmed. Lee Jin-man/AP
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize “in recognition of his efforts to end the country’s two-decade border conflict with Eritrea,” the AP reported.

The prime minister told the Nobel committee in a call that he hopes the award will inspire other African leaders to continue peacebuilding efforts throughout the continent, according to the AP.

2020: World Food Programme (WFP)
Exterior of The World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters in Rome
The exterior of the World Food Programme headquarters in Rome. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images
The Nobel organization awarded the WFP the prize “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”
Gabbi Shaw,Shelby Slauer,Melina Glusac