The Nobel Peace Prize winner the year you were born

Ducommun mainly won for his work at the International Peace Bureau, at which he served as the honorary secretary-general, but the Nobel Prize website states that, in his spare time, he “prepared programs for international peace congresses, published resolutions, and corresponded with promoters of peace.”
Gobat won “for his efforts to bring popularly elected representatives from various countries together at meetings and congresses.” He also knew Ducommun well — when he died, Gobat took over as the secretary-general for the International Peace Bureau.
1903: William Randal Cremer
Cremer was nicknamed the “Master of Arbitration,” which is why he received the award. Through his work with the International Arbitration League, he sought to solve conflicts through discussion, not war.
1904: Institute of International Law
The Institute of International Law, a nongovernmental organization based in Belgium, received the 1904 Nobel Peace Prize due to its success in persuading countries to use arbitration to deal with conflict, and for convincing countries to accept the rules of law during wartime.
1905: Bertha von Suttner
Von Suttner was the first woman to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. She won for her work with the Austrian Peace Society, which she established in 1891. She also wrote one of the most influential anti-war novels, “Lay Down Your Arms,” in 1889.
1906: Theodore Roosevelt
Roosevelt was the first American, and first statesman, to win the award, which he received for negotiating peace treaties in the Russo-Japanese War, ensuring its end in 1905, and resolving a dispute with Mexico using arbitration.
Renault was a professor of international law. He spoke at numerous conferences, including two peace conferences at the Hague, which is where he solidified his place as a prominent figure in the arbitration movement. Renault was also the French government’s adviser in foreign policy and international law.
1908: Klas Pontus Arnoldson and Fredrik Bajer
Arnoldson won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts of reconciliation between Norway and Sweden. He also founded the Swedish Peace and Arbitration League.
1909: Auguste Beernaert and Paul Henri d’Estournelles de Constant
Beernaert won the Nobel Peace Prize for “inter-parliamentary work and [appearances] at the international peace conferences at the Hague in 1899 and 1907.” He was also prime minister of Belgium from 1884 to 1894.
D’Estournelles also won the prize in 1909. He was the founder and president of a French parliamentary group for voluntary arbitration, and the founder of the Committee for the Defense of National Interests and International Conciliation.
Root was both the US secretary of war and secretary of state. He was also the first president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Root was awarded the prize “for having pursued the aim that conflicts between states must be resolved by arbitration.”
1913: Henri La Fontaine
La Fontaine was the first socialist to win the prize — he won for being the “effective leader of the peace movement in Europe.” He was president of the International Peace Bureau and “organized a world conference for international organizations,” whose purpose was to “create ‘an intellectual parliament’ for humanity.”
1917: International Committee of the Red Cross
The Red Cross was the only recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize during World War I. It won because it “undertook the tremendous task of trying to protect the rights of the many prisoners of war on all sides, including their right to establish contacts with their families.”
Sir Chamberlain received his prize for his work on the Locarno Pact, an agreement that saw Germany, France, Belgium, Great Britain, and Italy guarantee peace in western Europe.
Dawes, on the other hand, won for “having contributed to reducing the tension between Germany and France after the First World War.”
1926: Aristide Briand and Gustav Stresemann
Briand, a professor and founder of the League for Human Rights, and Stresmann, ex-high chancellor and foreign minister, split the award — they both won for their work on the Locarno Pact, which helped ease tension between France and Germany after World War I.
US Secretary of State Kellogg received the prize for his part in initiating the Kellogg-Briand Pact of 1928, an international agreement that had signatory states promising not to use war to resolve disputes.
1930: Nathan Söderblom
Söderblom was the first clergyman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. The archbishop and former theology professor is credited for moving the Universal Conference on Life and Work forward, which worked to fight nationalism, racism, and the oppression of minorities.
1931: Jane Addams and Nicholas Murray Butler
Addams, an American known as the “mother” of social work, received the honor for founding the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom and for being an outspoken opponent of entering World War I.
Butler, an American philosopher and diplomat, as well as president of Columbia University and president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, won for “his efforts to strengthen international law and the International Court at the Hague,” as well as his support of the Kellogg-Briand Pact of 1928.
1933: Sir Norman Angell
Sir Angell remains the only Nobel Peace Prize winner to have won for writing a book — he wrote “The Great Illusion,” which explored the relationship between war and any potential national or economic advantage it may bring about. He was also celebrated for his work as an educator and for his support of the League of Nations.
Ossietzky’s win was inherently political — the German pacifist was arrested for treason when he reported that Germany was secretly rearming itself, explicitly going against the Treaty of Versailles. Part of the international campaign to get him released was awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize.
1936: Carlos Saavedra Lamas
Lamas, an Argentine academic and politician, won the prize for three main reasons. First, he deserves much of the credit for Argentina joining the League of Nations. Second, he was important in the League’s “condemnation of Italy’s war on Ethiopia.” And lastly, he was honored for his contributions to peace between Paraguay and and Bolivia after the Chaco War.
Hull, known a the longest-serving secretary of state — he held the position for 11 years — won the prize for his work as the “father of the United Nations,” an organization that was founded after World War II.
1946: John Mott and Emily Balch
Mott was the head of the Young Men’s Christian Association — the YMCA — and won for contributing “to the creation of a peace-promoting religious brotherhood across national boundaries.”
1947: Friends Service Council and American Friends Service Committee
These two Quaker organizations shared the prize. They both carried out humanitarian work during World War I and II, but their 1947 win was the “Nobel Committee’s recognition both of pioneering work in the international peace movement and of humanitarian work carried out without regard for race or nationality.”
1949: Lord John Boyd Orr
Orr was the president of both the National Peace Council and World Union of Peace Organizations, and in 1945 he was elected the director-general of the FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization).
1950: Ralph Bunche
Bunche, an academic and diplomat, was the first African American person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which he won for “having arranged a cease-fire between Israelis and Arabs during the war, which followed the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.”
Writer and physician Schweitzer earned the award for founding Lambaréné, a missionary hospital, in the African country of Gabon with his wife.
1953: George C. Marshall
The Marshall Plan is what won Marshall, former US secretary of state, the honor. The Marshall Plan was the US’ response to the widespread devastation of World War II in Western Europe — it provided more than $US15 ($AU21) billion to finance rebuilding projects.
1954: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) received the prize in 1954, four years after the creation of the UNHCR. The organization was honored for its work with refugees after World War II, the cause for which it was originally created.
1957: Lester Bowles Pearson
Pearson received the prize when, as Canadian secretary of state for external affairs, he found a solution for the “Suez Crisis.” Great Britain, France, and Israel launched an attack on Egypt in 1956 in an effort to remove its president, without informing the United States, and Pearson won support to send a United Nations Emergency Force to separate the groups.
When World War I began, Noel-Baker, a British politician and diplomat, was convinced the private armaments industry was largely responsible for the outbreak of war. For the rest of his life, he worked towards disarmament, including efforts to prevent nuclear war between the United States and Soviet Union.
1960: Albert John Lutuli
He became president of the African National Congress in 1952 and spokesperson of a campaign against South Africa’s racial segregation policy. He was arrested and persecuted, and the ANC was banned following a massacre of 60 black demonstrators in 1960. The Nobel Committee’s decision to award him the Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent campaign for civil rights in South Africa was important because it showed that the committee had joined the movement against apartheid.
1961: Dag Hjalmar Agne Carl Hammarskjöld
Hammarskjöld is the only Nobel Peace Prize winner to have been awarded it posthumously. He won for his work as the secretary general of the United Nations. He organized a peacekeeping force in the Middle East after the Suez Crisis and committed to peace during the civil war in the Congo.
1962: Linus Carl Pauling
Pauling also received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1954.
He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1962 for his opposition to weapons of mass destruction, having acted as one of the primary forces behind a nuclear test ban treaty between the United States, Soviet Union, and Great Britain that went into effect in 1963.
1963: Comité international de la Croix Rouge (International Committee of the Red Cross) and Ligue des Sociétés de la Croix-Rouge (League of Red Cross Societies)
King, Jr. won for his lifelong work towards civil rights and social justice and his nonviolent campaign against racism. A year after his 1963 “I Have A Dream” speech in front of 250,000 demonstrators outside of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, President Johnson passed a law prohibiting all racial discrimination.
American agronomist Borlaug is known as the “father of the green revolution.” He worked for decades in Mexico during the ’40s and ’50s to make the country self-sufficient in grain and succeeded by 1956. He developed a strain of wheat called “dwarf wheat,” which was high-yield and disease-resistant. He brought it to India and Pakistan, exponentially increasing production there.
He had West Germany sign the nuclear weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty, concluded a nonviolence agreement with the Soviet Union, as well as one with Poland detailing that West Germany accepted the new national boundaries in Eastern Europe.
These treaties acted as the groundwork for the Four Power Agreement in Berlin, which made it easier for families to visit each other from opposing sides of the divide.
MacBride is one of the founders of Amnesty International, and he also served as chairman of the International Peace Bureau in 1974, as well as assistant secretary-general of the United Nations.
Sato became a symbol of “Japan’s will for peace.” As Japanese prime minister, Sato signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1970. The Nobel Committee hoped that by awarding him with the Nobel Peace Prize, it would encourage those against the spread of nuclear arms.
1975: Andrei Dmitrievich Sakharov
Sakharov, a Russian nuclear physicist, was the father of the Soviet hydrogen bomb, but he was awarded the Peace Prize for his work for human rights in the Soviet Union as well as his opposition to the abuse of power. He was outspoken in his criticism of the system of the Soviet Union, which he believed neglected fundamental human rights.
Walesa had just been released from internment when he won the Nobel in 1983 for campaigning for freedom of organization in Communist Poland. After the country was liberated and held free elections, Walesa was elected president in 1990.
1997: International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) and Jody Williams
Williams, an American political activist, first witnessed the horrors of landmines in El Salvador, where their explosions were a near-constant threat to civilians. She helped launch an international campaign against landmines, and, by 1997, the ICBL had over 1,000 organizations on its members list. The two won the award the same year for their work to ban the use, production, and sale of such mines.
The Iranian lawyer and judge was recognized for proposing amendments to divorce laws in her country and advocating for the separation of church and state. She is especially concerned with the rights of women, children, and those targeted by authorities.
A longtime advocate for human rights in China, Xiaobo, a writer and activist, won the Nobel in 2010 for over 20 years of struggling to create an end to the one-party system in his home country. He died in 2017.
2011: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee, and Tawakkol Karman
These three women rallied during wartime in Liberia, calling for women’s rights and participation in the democratic process, which resulted in successful peace negotiations, and they shared the 2011 Nobel for their progress.
Santos, the president of Colombia, won the Nobel for helping to end the civil war — which had been plaguing the country since the 1960s — by successfully taking the reigns of negotiations between the Colombian government and FARC guerrillas.
2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)
The prime minister told the Nobel committee in a call that he hopes the award will inspire other African leaders to continue peacebuilding efforts throughout the continent, according to the AP.
2020: World Food Programme (WFP)
The Nobel organization awarded the WFP the prize “for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”