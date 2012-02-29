Meet 12 Extraordinary People Who Are 'Secret' Nominees For The 2012 Nobel Peace Prize

The 2011 Nobel prize ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden

The Nobel Peace Prize jury has received 231 nominations for this year’s award, and the nominees are a mixture of old and new names, a spokesman for the Norwegian Nobel Committee told the AP.The secretive committee doesn’t reveal who has been nominated until 50 years later, their website states. The only way anyone outside the process can find out the names of nominees is if those with the right to nominate announce their picks.



So far the nominees released this year include politicians, ordinary women, a musical choir, and an 83 year-old professor, among others.

Submissions of nominations come every year from lawmakers, university professors, certain organisations, and past winners. The deadline for sending in names is February 1 each year, although the prizes are awarded in October. Each prize comes with a purse of 10 million Swedish kronor ($1.5 million).

The winner is picked not by popular vote, but by a five-member panel appointed by the Norwegian parliament, who can add their own candidates’ names to the hat.

