8 Of The Most Controversial Nobel Peace Prize Winners In History

President Roosevelt won the award in 1906 for helping to prevent a war between Russia and Japan for acting as a mediator and helping to bring an end to the Russo-Japanese war.

Roosevelt was a soldier in the army as well, one of the commanders of the 'Rough Riders' which fought in the Spanish-American war.

While Roosevelt tried to avoid the use of force as a primary measure in diplomacy, it was he who said, 'speak softly, but carry a big stick.'

While the former president loved nature, he was also an avid hunter (and he allegedly hunted endangered animals).