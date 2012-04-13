Professor Jeff Sachs Rips Into How Dumb Wall Streeters Are

Professor Jeff Sachs, a top economist, blasted Wall Streeters for their sense of entitlement during a video interview with The Guardian.



“I live near Wall Street. The sense of entitlement is beyond quantification,” Sachs said. “They could not figure out why anyone might be mad at them for having nearly destroyed the world economy, taken home $30 billion a year of bonuses, gotten bailed out to the tune of another trillion dollars and then lobbied for no regulation afterwards. ‘What do those kids have against us?’ I don’t think they were kidding except themselves. I think they don’t get it.”

Watch the video below. [via The Guardian]

Correction: A previous version of this article erroneously stated that Jeffrey Sachs is a Nobel Laureate.



