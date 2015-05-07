Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz: 'There is no magic bullet' to fix income inequality

Nobel prize winning economist and professor Joseph Stiglitz sat down with us last week to talk about the alarming state of income inequality in the US, prior to a scheduled talk in Palo Alto.

Over the past three decades, the share of household wealth by the top .1 per cent has increased from 7 per cent to a whopping 22 per cent.

Since 1980, the share of national income for the bottom 99 per cent of workers has decreased by 15 per cent. On top of that, the compensation packages for top executives of large companies is 300 times that of the average worker. Forty years ago, executives were compensated a mere 40 times more than the average American worker.

Stiglitz talked about the troubling trend of income inequality in the US and offered his thoughts on topics central to the economy:

The following is a transcript of our conversation with Nobel Laureate and professor Joseph Stiglitz. It has been edited for clarity and length.

BUSINESS INSIDER: To start, how bad is income inequality in the US today?

JOSEPH STIGLITZ: Well … pretty bad. The fact that it’s so much worse than other vast countries says something. And, it has some dimensions that are very particular to the United States that have been exemplified by the riots in Ferguson, the riots in Baltimore. There’s a racial element to it. And that racial element illustrates that the inequality can’t just be described as market forces. That the oppression that one saw and has seen repeatedly with African Americans is a reflection of brute force of one kind. In a more subtle way, the kind of force — power — is exemplified in the market. So, our inequality isn’t just the outcome of the natural workings of markets. It’s monopoly power, it’s the weakening of unions, it’s an amalgam of the way we structure our society, structure our economy, high CEO pay. It’s a lot of exploitation, which you saw so vividly during the years before the crisis — predatory lending — one group taking advantage over another. Unfortunately, people at the top taking advantage in way of the people at the bottom.

BI: In your new book [The Great Divide: Unequal Societies and What We Can Do About Them], you say rising inequality is a choice. When did the cracks start to show?

JS: Every society has had inequality and we’ve had episodes in the past where we’ve had high levels of inequality — the Gilded Age at the end of the 19th century, the Roaring Twenties — but, the current episode began around 1980. In the decades after World War II, the country grew together. We had a much lower level of inequality, no matter how you measure it. And the country grew together. So I trace the inequality to a particular set of decisions that we took when we lowered the tax rate from 91% down to very low levels at the top, where we stripped away regulations. So the result of that was not a more dynamic economy, but a more unequal society. We tried the experiment of trickle-down. A third of a century later, we can say fairly definitively that it was a failure.

BI: How do we stem such a drastic rise in income inequality?

JS: Well, there is no magic bullet. And you don’t undo a third of a century or more of mistaken policies overnight. But, you have to first recognise there’s a problem. Secondly, you have to try to undo some of the mistakes. Change corporate governance in ways that curtail the top, curb the financial sector, reduce abuses of market power — that’s one.

A second piece that’s important is there needs to be a very clear, symptomatic relief. We’re not gonna solve the underlying problems overnight, but we have to address the worst manifestations of a flawed economic system. So, increase the minimum wage, make sure that we have a mortgage market that works for everybody, an education finance system that works for everybody, access to jobs through public transit, family leave policy, childcare — there are lots of things that we could do in the short run that would alleviate the problem. And then of course over the long run, we have to do something about the intergenerational transmission of advantage, particularly the education system.

AP/Henrik Montgomery Stiglitz receives the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2001

BI: The education system, which is ever more so based on the transmission of advantage, has seen tuition levels skyrocket these past few years. Why don’t we curb the tuition levels?

JS: I think that’s an absolutely essential piece. At the end of World War II, [as] a much poorer country at debt to GDP ratio of 130 per cent, we said, ‘Everybody who fought in the war could get a free college education.’ We could afford it then, we can afford it now. Now, you might say ‘not free,’ but not everybody is qualified to go to Stanford, but everybody should have access to the best qualify for which they are eligible.

BI: Which candidate (or potential candidate) do you think is best for the economy in 2016?

JS: As far as I know, all three of the announced Democratic candidates — Bernie Sanders, Hilary Clinton — and…has [Martin] O’Malley announced? They have all actually announced that they’re very concerned about the issue. And they have begun to roll out agendas. Bernie Sanders is the most progressive and has been most articulate over a longer period of time, laying out a pro-equality agenda. I think everybody hopes that the pressure is being put on Hillary to match.

BI: What about the current president? How do you think he’s fared with the economy?

JS: I think that there have been moments when he said the right thing, like when he said he was going to devote the last three years of his terms to create a more equal society. Unfortunately, he didn’t execute. And if I look over the eight years, he’s done one thing that was very important — that was ObamaCare extending access to healthcare. Not as much as he wanted and not as much as most progressives wanted but he did. I think the way he structured the recovery — the bailouts, for instance — led to a recovery where 91 per cent of the gains went to the top 1 per cent. That’s a failure. The trade agreement that he is pushing now will create more inequality. What worries me is that — I don’t want to say that he is the architect — he’s actively been pushing policies that I think are pro-inequality.

AP Hillary Clinton greeting President Barack Obama after his State of the Union address in 2012.

BI: A lot of factors seem to contribute to the rapid rise of inequality in this nation. What will the rise of robots and automation do to inequality?

JS: The striking thing about America is — it’s historically, extraordinary unusual,I don’t of any other instance — is that productivity of workers and wages have not moved in tandem. The last 40 years, productivity has doubled and wages have stagnated and fallen. So the worry is that it could increase productivity but could actually lead to more inequality and lower wages.

BI: Much has been made over the increase in the number of hours Americans work relative to the drop in their wages. Do you support an increase in vacation days and leave for American workers?

JS: Yes I do. I do in several respects. Right now, we are in a critical transition related to the productivity issues. We don’t know whether the economy will be able to create jobs for all those people that want to supply it. It sounds almost like heresy, because the belief among economists is that the economy can always create jobs and even good jobs. But our economy has not been able to do it. And there is a concern that our innovativeness in technology is not matched by our ability to manage an economy to generate the jobs. We went through an earlier episode where we lowered the workweek from 60 to 40 hours. It may be that the best response at this point is not to shorten the workweek, but to increase vacations. More family leave time. To me, I think that that fact may be a critical part of the response.

BI: You’re a professor at Columbia University, so this final question does pertain to you in some way.

The ratio of producers to consumers is plummeting, and this is especially true in online educational content. Will online educational content replace the traditional jobs of teachers and professors?

JS: I’m not very worried about that, because there are two critical parts of formal education. One part is you might say the transmission — the lectures. But active learning is always involved with interaction between teachers and students and Socratic methods and that’s gonna continue. So my view is that the model that we’ll have going forward, which will be absolutely the best lectures in the world available online, and then supported by lots of people giving the intensive interactions, the motivation, in classrooms. To me, the hope is that it will improve the overall quality, but I’m not worried about the demand for teachers. It will increase access and quality.

