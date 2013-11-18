Novelist Doris Lessing Has Died: Here's The Amazing Way She Reacted When She Learned She'd Won The Nobel Prize

Nobel prize-winning novelist Doris Lessing died Sunday at the age of 94. Lessing wrote more than 55 works of fiction, opera, nonfiction, and poetry, covering topics from the British empire to science fiction.

Brookings Fellow Justin Wolfers tweeted the video of her learning of her Nobel Prize win, and said Lessing “shows how to win the Nobel, authentically.”

When informed she had won the 2007 Nobel Literature prize, the British author responded: “Oh Christ!”

After reporters keep asking for her response, she says: “Look, I’ve won all of the prizes in Europe — every bloody one. So I am delighted to win them all … It’s a royal flush.”

