Nobel Committee Sends Historic Tweet To Peace Prize Winner After It Doesn't Answer The Phone

Twitter is abuzz this morning after a Twitter account associated with the Nobel Prize Committee tweeted to the recipient of the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize, the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons:
— Nobelprize_org (@Nobelprize_org) October 11, 2013
Apparently that didn’t even work.
The live webcast is now over. We are still trying to reach @OPCW
— Nobelprize_org (@Nobelprize_org) October 11, 2013
Twitter had a fun time with it.
Bet Malala would’ve answered the phone. RT @Nobelprize_org: @OPCW Please contact us @Nobelprize_org we are trying get through to your office
— Daniel Fisher (@DanFisherJourno) October 11, 2013
Even OPCW isn’t taking the announcement seriously. RT @Nobelprize_org: @OPCW Please contact us we are trying get through to your office.
— Maria Memon (@Maria_Memon) October 11, 2013
The #Nobel for Best Tweet of 2013 Goes To @Nobelprize_org: @OPCW Please contact us @Nobelprize_org we are trying get through to your office
— Raju Narisetti (@rajunarisetti) October 11, 2013
