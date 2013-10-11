Nobel Committee Sends Historic Tweet To Peace Prize Winner After It Doesn't Answer The Phone

Brian Jones

Twitter is abuzz this morning after a Twitter account associated with the Nobel Prize Committee tweeted to the recipient of the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize, the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons:

Apparently that didn’t even work.

Twitter had a fun time with it.

