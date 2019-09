Noted philosopher and linguist Noam Chomsky wants nothing to do with Google Glass.



Check out this video clip from “The Laura Flanders Show” in which he blasts the device and predicts it will bring on an Orwellian future.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.