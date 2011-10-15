Noah Wyle Would Love To Play Steve Jobs Again

The Steve Jobs biography that was optioned by Sony after the Apple founder’s death is going to need someone to play the star role.



Noah Wyle, who headlined “Pirates of Silicon Valley,” would love to take on Jobs again.

“Are you kidding? I would give my eye teeth, in the heartbeat, of a New York minute. There are certain roles you wish you could tackle over and over again. That’s one for me,” the actor emailed to Fortune.

(h/t 9to5Mac)

