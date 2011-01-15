Foursquare Just Poached Another Product Manager From Google

Photo: Facebook

Foursquare just hired another product manager away from Google: Noah Weiss, whom we hear was one of Google’s “fastest rising” product managers. (There, he was working on structured data and web search, we’re told.)We asked Foursquare CEO Dennis Crowley what Weiss will be working on, and he said “TOP SECRET.”



But a Foursquare rep wrote back and said the company is still figuring out how it’ll be splitting responsibilities between Weiss and Siobhan Quinn, another Foursquare product manager stolen from Google.

Weiss also got some press in 2009 for being a star intern at Fog Creek Software, the NYC-based company started by well-known software blogger Joel Spolsky. According to Spolsky’s column for Inc., Weiss the intern had come up “with an idea that added a million dollars to our bottom line” — a job board for Spolsky’s well-read blog.

No doubt Foursquare would appreciate a few similarly brilliant ideas.

Foursquare, we imagine, gets a special kick out of hiring people away from Google. Foursquare’s Crowley sold his previous company, Dodgeball — a pre-iPhone version of Foursquare — to Google years ago. But he and cofounder Alex Rainert left Google, and then Google later shut Dodgeball down.

Now many ex-Googlers work for Foursquare — including one more this week, Noah Weiss.

