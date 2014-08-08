A Simple One-Question Test Will Reveal What You're Most Passionate About

When you’re an entrepreneur deciding what type of business to start, it’s commonly advised to “do something you love.”

But what if you don’t know what you’re passionate about?

Noah Kagan, the founder of a product marketing platform SumoMe, has a good one-question test that works almost every time:

Ask a loved one what you’re good at.

“One of the easiest ways I’ve found [to learn what you enjoy] is to ask the people who know you well,” Kagan told James Altucher in a recent podcast.

“‘Guarantee, if you ask your wife, or you ask your parents, ‘Hey what things have I done that you’ve really liked?’ Or, ‘What kind of business can you see me starting?’ they will find it really obvious.”

Kagan has used two other tools to help him get to know himself and his interests better: journaling and therapy.

“I think writing things down or journaling is a really powerful thing,” Kagan told Altucher. “Self-awareness is a powerful tool I think is under-utilized. I do a lot of writing personally… I also go to therapy. I say that outloud and it sounds like weakness, like ‘Oh, he needs help.’ But I’ve found it to be one of the most powerful tools I’ve used to invest in myself. Going to therapy, it’s all about me. It helps me in my business and in my relationships and in my personal life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.