Former SAC Capital hedge funder Noah Freeman, who pleaded guilty to insider trading charges two weeks ago, was a serious triathelete.In fact, he even proposed to his wife, a lady called Hannah England, mid-race.



According to the WSJ, Freeman “stopped in the middle of the St. Croix half-Ironman competition in 2008 and held up a sign asking Ms. England to marry him.”

And at a wedding rehearsal dinner at Freeman’s mum’s house, they even included an organised run for the jocks in attendance.

Now, it’s common for triathletes to join teams with other like-minded athletes, for support, motivation and inspiration.

Freeman, who turned against his best friend Don Longeueil and served him up to the feds on a silver platter, tried to join one such New England-based team, called “Team Psycho.”

But they rejected him. Why?

Apparently he “didn’t always support others with what the club describes as positive ‘psycho karma,'” a club member told the WSJ.

So what is this so-called “pyscho karma?” According to the team’s website, it is:

[An] elusive quality that we seek out in prospective members. But don’t go looking for a checklist – or a formal initiation ritual. Psycho Karma is an attitude – towards multisport, and life.

Psycho Karma has never been fully defined, but like excellence, we know it when we see it. If James Dean had ridden a bicycle (and hadn’t smoked), he might have been a member. If the cartoon Road Runner ever got in the pool, learned how to swim, and bulked up those birdie shoulders a little, s/he might have been a member too.

The exploits of real, live members with Psycho karma usually involve pushing the pace beyond reason – especially on the bike. Throwing up is often a factor. Dogged persistence in the face of adversity is also part of Psycho Karma…

It is interesting that the team detected a lack of support for others in Freeman when they said no to his membership, and then he betrayed his absolute best friend in the world a couple of years down the track (pardon the pun).

In fact, it’s because of Freeman that Don Long wasn’t just charged with wire and securities fraud, like himself, but obstruction of justice too, which carries a hefty jail sentence.

Freeman (who took part in the alleged insider trading scheme) on the other hand, is allowed to journey to Puerto Rico and the sunny Virgin Islands with his wife in the next couple of months, to attend triathlons.

On a side note, the man that Freeman betrayed, who we call Don Long (for ease of typing, reading and pronunciation) was also a serious sportsman and also competed alongside his lady, Mackenzie Mudgett — they reportedly rode on the same cycling team in New York.

Apparently Don Long is super health-conscious, maintains a strict diet and complained often about tenants who smoked on their balcony a floor below him, the WSJ says.

