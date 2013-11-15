Russell Crowe Is On A Mission To Save The World In First 'Noah' Trailer

Kirsten Acuna

Paramount has released the first trailers for religious epic “Noah.”

Starring Russell Crowe (“Gladiator”) as Noah, the Academy winner takes on the task of building an ark to literally save the world.

The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan”) and also features Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelly, and Emma Watson.

“Noah” is in theatres March 28, 2014.

Here’s the international trailer:

Thoughts:

Hopkins’ first line in the trailer (“Man has corrupted this world.”) sounds like something straight out of “Thor: The Dark World.”

Does anyone else feel like this looks like “Gladiator” on an ark?

Noah russell crowe Paramount / Noah trailer
Russell crowe noahParamount / Noah trailer

