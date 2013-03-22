Drought Relief May Be Coming For America's Breadbasket This Summer

Drought conditions are expected to ease in America’s heartland, according to NOAA’s spring-summer climate outlook.



Rain should return to the region thanks to the return of normal precipitation cycles. There was also no dry signal in the agency’s Climate Prediction centre’s monthly outlook through June.

From the report:

Although the drought will likely not be eliminated during the next three months, some improvement across this region is expected. Adequate precipitation during May and June and a lack of early summer heat waves are critical for any improvement to occur.

Meanwhile, the southern U.S. could be in for even more intense dry conditions than last year.

Here’s the forecast map:

NOAA

