Pilots flew straight into Hurricane Matthew and caught this incredible first-hand footage

Over the years, researchers have found there’s no easy way to study a hurricane. So, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration do it the hard way: by flying manned aeroplanes straight into the hurricane. Here’s a first-hand account of a couple of brave pilots doing just that with Hurricane Matthew, which is currently pummelling the eastern shore of Florida.

