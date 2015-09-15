14 incredible creatures scientists have just found in the deep ocean -- including many never seen before

NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research, 2015 Hohonu Moana This was the first time this species of squid was found in its natural habitat.

From July through the end of September, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s ship Okeanos Explorer is researching the deep ocean off the western coast of Hawaii.

These areas are protected waters, part of national marine sanctuaries and monuments.

The team of scientists is sending rovers up to 3 miles under the sea to explore sea life, some of which has never seen before.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the deep oceans, but hopefully the Okeanos Explorer will help us find out more.

“These areas represent some of the last relatively pristine marine ecosystems on the planet,” said Holly Bamford, assistant NOAA administrator for the National Ocean Service, in a press release about the venture. “NOAA explores these regions because the data and information we gather helps scientists and resource managers better understand and protect these biological, geological and cultural resources that we are already aware of and those we will discover in the future.”

You can even watch the expedition in real time (when they’re actually out to sea) here.

