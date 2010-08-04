The US Is About To Declare The Oil Spill A Benign, Non-Harmful Event

Photo: Deepwater Horizon Response

At the end of the year, this may prove to have been the biggest black swan of all. No, not the oil spill, but the fact that contrary to everyone’s expectations (and the horrifying live cam), that the oil spill turned out to be kind of a dud, at least in terms of environmental damage.According to NYT, the US government is going to come out today, and say there isn’t much damage. 75% has already evaporated. The rest is mostly light sheen that will not pose much damage. It really is remarkable the degree to which this result — if true, and if there’s not some gnarly long-term consequences that we can’t possibly see right now — has confounded everyone’s expectations.



The report will come out today from the NOAA. Reaction should be interesting.

Either way, seems like more good news for BP.

