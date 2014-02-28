This Annotated Map Highlights All Of The Big Climate Events Of 2013

The NOAA releases monthly and annual analyses of global climate conditions. They present major climate anomalies and events — droughts, floods, storms, and the like — on a convenient map.
Below are the major climate events for the year 2013. Russia and Australia had their warmest years on record, and the southwestern United States suffered from a nasty drought. The northern Pacific saw above-average numbers of hurricanes and typhoons, including the deadliest typhoon on record for the Philippines.
via Andrea Parrachini on Twitter
