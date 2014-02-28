This Annotated Map Highlights All Of The Big Climate Events Of 2013

Andy Kiersz

The NOAA releases monthly and annual analyses of global climate conditions. They present major climate anomalies and events — droughts, floods, storms, and the like — on a convenient map.

Below are the major climate events for the year 2013. Russia and Australia had their warmest years on record, and the southwestern United States suffered from a nasty drought. The northern Pacific saw above-average numbers of hurricanes and typhoons, including the deadliest typhoon on record for the Philippines.

Climate mapNOAA

via Andrea Parrachini on Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.