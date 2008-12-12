No Zune Phone Coming At CES (MSFT)

No, no “Zune Phone” is coming at CES, Microsoft (MSFT) Zune Chief Brian Seitz tells Gizmodo. Instead what’s likely coming is Microsoft’s “Project Pink,” the rumoured plan to put Zune-like features into Windows Mobile phones.



Hard to say just what this all means — Microsoft doesn’t even acknowledge any such thing as “Project Pink” exists.

It’s a shame something ambitious like a Zune phone isn’t in the works. Microsoft has been trying to win market share from Apple’s (AAPL) iPod with “bring a knife to a gun fight” features: astrology themed devices, recommendation features, wifi at McDonalds.

None of them has moved the needle, and from what we know so far, “Pink” sounds like yet another vaguely cool feature that won’t win any converts. At this point, Microsoft should gamble on something hugely ambitious for their music player — like a Zune phone — or cut losses and shut the program down.

