No, You Cannot Contact LinkedIn By Phone

Every couple of weeks, a frustrated reader contacts me asking for a phone number for LinkedIn, insisting that it’s impossible to reach a human being — of any kind, for any reason — at the career networking giant.It turns out this is true. It is virtually impossible to contact LinkedIn by phone — even if you’re trying to buy advertising on the site and want to talk to a sales rep.



When asked, a LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed that phones just aren’t a medium that LinkedIn uses:

“We take a members first approach to everything, and that includes how we build our various customer service channels. We provide our members a number of ways they can resolve issues including email, live chat, a self-service Help centre and a Twitter channel dedicated to customer support.”

This week, BI reader Rosalie Berger contacted me — via phone — to ask if I knew how to speak to a human at LinkedIn. She was in the process of applying for a job at a company that only accepts resumes if they are posted on LinkedIn. Her problem was that she’d become locked out of her LinkedIn account due to a password screw-up and was now in jeopardy of losing her shot at the new job because her LinkedIn account was out-of-date.

Previously, I’ve had people call me because they want to ask someone about buying ad space on LinkedIn, but can’t find anyone to talk to.

There is, in fact, a phone number at LinkedIn you can call. It’s 1-650-687-3600. But that number only gives you a recorded message. The only option for talking to a human seems to be if you press 2 for media inquiries. That leads to a voicemail which says for customer service, call 1-650-687-3555. But if you call that number, you get the same options as you did calling the first number — and no human.

You literally cannot call LinkedIn and reach a human unless you already know a specific staff member’s direct line. This dovetails LinkedIn staffers’ informal policy of not carrying business cards. The company would rather people contact each other via LinkedIn than over the phone.

LinkedIn has 175 million members, so taking phone calls would be inefficient and expensive. Advertisers can fill out this form. There is a technical support page available, but as this blogger makes clear, it can be hard to find.

To LinkedIn’s credit, Berger’s account problem was fixed on the very day I emailed the company to ask about its no-phone policy.

