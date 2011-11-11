Wilson Ramos Kidnappers Have Yet To Contact Family

Washington Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos was kidnapped yesterday afternoon near his home in Venezuela. And as of this morning, the kidnappers have yet to contact the family with demands.



Ramos had returned to his native Venezuela to play in that country’s winter baseball league.

According to Jose Grasso Veccio, the president of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, the league will not cancel any games, where several other major leaguers are still playing (via Google translate).

“The league has no plans to suspend games. Stopping games is turn off the lights, it does no good to Wilson Ramos, we can give minutes of silence, pray, remember and seek redress of the situation…This will force us to take additional measures for safety but for now the most important is Wilson, pray and trust that the security operations function. The most important is their safe return.”

