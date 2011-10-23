No Word Yet From Harold Camping On Why The World Didn't End

Photo: AP

The world was supposed to end yesterday.It didn’t.



(At least we don’t think it did.)

Anyway, there’s no word yet from Harold Camping, the prophet who assured everyone yesterday would be The End.

This is the second time this year that Camping has been wrong about the timing of Armageddon. The first time was May 21.

Harold Camping also had a stroke in June, which he’s now recovering from.

If you would like to donate some money to Mr. Camping’s “Family Radio,” you can do so here. They left the site up, just in case.

