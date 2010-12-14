No Wonder Jeff Bewkes Hates Netflix

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes just shredded Netflix, comparing it the Albanian army, saying it won’t take over the world.



Nobody thinks Netflix will take over the world, but some people think it could disrupt cable companies. That’s partially what has Bewkes so annoyed. He doesn’t want to see cable disrupted.

Another reason he’s lashing out at Netflix without provocation? Check out this chart of Netflix’s stock compared to Time Warner. It’s enough to make any CEO speak up and tell the world its rival is overrated.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.