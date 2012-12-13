Facebook INTERNS Make $25,000 More Than The Average US Citizen

Note: These two are not Facebook interns…although they probably wish they were.

Facebook is the #1 company to work for in the world, according to a new study by Glassdoor.The career site recently ranked the 50 best companies based on employee reviews and corporate data it collected.



After looking at the salaries of even the lowest people at Facebook, it’s easy to see why employees are happy there.

According to 28 reviews on Glassdoor, Facebook pays its average intern $5,602 per month.

That ends up being a base salary of about $67,000 per year. According to the Social Security Administration, that’s a good $25,000 more than the average US citizen makes, which is $42,976.

Facebook and other tech companies pay their interns well because they want first dibs on young talent. It’s not easy to find engineers or designers right now, and all of the big tech companies poach from each other. Some dangle salaries in front of current students and encourage them to drop out.

Maybe investor Marc Andreessen is right. A maths-based degree is the way to go.

Here are some of the other average salaries at Facebook (click to enlarge):

Average Facebook salaries, according to Glassdoor.

