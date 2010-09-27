No Wonder Angela Merkel Is Such A Tightwad: She's A Cold-War Baby, With A Penchant For Hoarding

Photo: wikimedia

This answers the question of why Germany’s Angela Merkel was so reluctant to bail out Greece, and why Germany remains disinclined to continue any type of stimulus.Der Spiegel:



“Sometimes I buy something because I have set my eyes on it, even though I don’t really need it,” she told the German magazine Super Illu, which is widely read in the former east. “This penchant for stockpiling lies somewhere deeply inside me, because living amid the shortages (in the GDR) you just took whatever you could get.”

The full Super Illu article (in German) can be found here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.