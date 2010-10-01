No Microsoft Windows Tablets Until Mid-2011

It’s not exactly unexpected news, but Microsoft Windows will not be on a tablet computer until the middle of 2011, says Jefferies analyst Katherine Egbert.



In other words, Microsoft is giving Apple a 1.5 year head start with the iPad. It’s also giving BlackBerry PlayBook, and whatever devices support Android, a head start, as well.

Mid-2011 might be optimistic, too. Egbert writes, “Early reports about Windows 8, which has been rumoured for release in late 2011, make it appear to be more suited to the tablet market with features such as instant on, GPS support and restoration tools.”

Microsoft can’t simply port Windows 7 to a tablet right now, it appears. Egbert writes, “Windows 7 is currently not supported on Qualcomm’s popular SnapDragon processor, and Intel’s low power Oak Trail processor (part of the Atom family) for tablets is not due out until March 2011. Microsoft could introduce Windows-based tablets on the existing Atom chips, but the risks associated with the introduction of a less optimised system outweigh the risks of waiting for the right technology to become available.”

But what about the HP Slate video that leaked to YouTube? Isn’t Windows 7 going to be on that thing when/if it comes out? Maybe, but it sure looks like it is going to be a dud.

Egbert wrote her report after meeting with Microsoft’s General Manager of Investor Relations. If Microsoft is telling Egbert Windows tablets aren’t ready, it can’t be a good sign for the HP Slate.

