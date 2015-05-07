Xbox One could get TV recording features this year

Microsoft Watching NFL Football on a Microsoft Xbox One.

The demise of Windows Media Center in Microsoft Windows 10 could translate into good news for Xbox One owners — the video game console could get TiVo-like TV recording features later this year, as expert Microsoft-watcher Paul Thurott reports.

Windows Media Center is a built-in feature in most versions of Windows optimised for watching videos on a Windows PC connected to a TV. Most people used it for DVD playing, Microsoft says. But a lot of people also used it as a digital video recorder (DVR) to record live television programs.

Since Media Center isn’t going to be in Windows 10, users are going to need something new to get their DVR fix.

And according to Thurott’s sources, that could come in the form of a DVR software update to the Xbox One, which already lets users watch live TV on the console (so long as you already have a cable subscription, naturally). And it could come as soon as this year.

For people who have bought or plan to buy an Xbox One, this is good news. But it won’t do much to help folks who keep PCs in the living room for recording TV — unless they skip their Windows 10 upgrade, of course.

