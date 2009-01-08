No Windows 7 Until 2010? (MSFT)

rumours that Microsoft (MSFT) would begin offering free/cheap upgrades to Windows 7 for Vista-buyers as early as July had us optimistic the new Windows would be coming sooner rather than later.



But according to Windows exec Bill Veghte, 7 might not ship until next year, missing the all-important holiday season.

CNET: It’s not clear whether Microsoft is just trying to be overly cautious, but top Windows executive Bill Veghte said the company is telling PC makers that Windows 7 might or might not be ready in time for this year’s holiday season.

“I’m telling them that it could go either way,” Veghte told CNET News in an interview Wednesday. “We will ship it when the quality is right, and earlier is always better, but not at the cost of ecosystem support and not at the cost of quality.

UPDATE: Microsoft Entertainment Chief Robbie Bach contradicts Veghte a bit (insists 7 is “on track” versus Veghte’s “it could go either way”), but is similarly vague about whether 7 will debut this year or next.

Reuters: Bach: “[Windows 7] is absolutely on track for the debut that we won’t tell you the date of. Three years from the last one. (Vista shipped in the fall of 2006 to businesses, and early 2007 to consumers). The date has some range in it for that reason.”

See Also:

Microsoft All But Abandons Vista: Upgrades To 7 To Be Offered In July

Windows 7: Some Minor Improvements, No Game Changer

Microsoft Keeping XP On New PCs Through May 2009, At Least

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.