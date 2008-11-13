Nowhere To Run: Business-To-Business Ad Rates Dropping Too

Business-to-business ad plays are supposed to be the safest during slowdowns — the cockroaches during the nuclear winter. During the last online advertising bust, the survival of Alan Meckler’s Jupitermedia seemed to prove the theory.



But this time, ad rates at the B2B bellwether are falling like everywhere else. We know because while Jupiter traffic’s been flat, revenue per advertiser dropped 29.6% in the quarter ending September 30, according to ComScore and the company’s latest 10-Q filing.

Squish!

Disclaimer: I used to work Jupitermedia.

