NO WAY: French President Hollande's Plane Gets Hit By Lightning On His Way To Germany, Forced To Turn Back

In what appears to be an ironic cosmic joke, Reuters is reporting that French President Francois Hollande’s plane was struck by lightning on its way to Berlin.According to that report, it was forced to turn back to Paris.



Hollande was on his first trip as the president to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The relationship between the Socialist Hollande and the more conservative Merkel has been a source of trepidation for investors, after Hollande campaigned for the renegotiation of an EU fiscal compact to include a growth component.

They suspect that Hollande will be more willing to oppose the German, pro-austerity policies that Merkel has endorsed.

The relationship between Hollande’s predecessor—conservative Nicholas Sarkozy—and Merkel had been so genial that reporters had dubbed the pair “Merkozy.”

Hollande and Merkel have been dubbed “Merde.”

The French president has reportedly made a second attempt to make it to Berlin on another plane.

