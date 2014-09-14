"No" Vote Pulls Ahead In New Scottish Independence Poll

A new poll has dealt a blow to the Scottish independence campaign.

The Survation poll, which was conducted by phone from Sept. 10-12, saw 54% of respondents saying they will vote “no” and just 46% saying they will vote “yes.” The numbers exclude people who said they were undecided.

The poll comes from the pro-union Better Together campaign, according to Reuters.

This poll comes less than a week before the Sept. 18 referendum for independence. Scots will vote whether to leave the UK and become an independent country.

The last YouGov poll put “no” votes at 52% and “yes” votes at 48%.

The “yes” campaign gained ground last week when a YouGov poll showed the “yes” vote taking the lead, but it seems that the “no” vote has now seen a resurgence.

Up until last weekend, polls consistently came out on the “no” side, but the “yes” vote has been steadily growing, as this graphic shows:

