No Verizon Palm Pre This Christmas

Verizon Wireless CEO Lowell McAdam got a lot of attention yesterday for stating the obvious: Yes, his company, too, would eventually sell Palm’s (PALM) forthcoming Pre smartphone.

But when? Over “the next six months or so,” he said.

Looks like the “or so” means “next year.” Sprint Nextel (S) confirms that it has an exclusive on the Pre “through 2009.”

But it’ll happen someday. Unlike Apple, Palm has always tried to sell its phones in as many places as possible.

