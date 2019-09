We got our hopes up for a second when we saw a rumour on Dealbreaker that Jeff Macke was going to Fox Biz. We like Macke — even with his on-air theatrics — and we think he’d be a great addition to Fox Business Network.



But an insider at the network says there’s “no truth” to the rumours.

Sorry folks.

