"No Truth" To Report That News Corp Might Buy Monster In Spinout, Says Source

There is “no truth” to a Times report that News Corp may buy Monster.com in the next couple days, a source close to News Corp tells us.News Corp is considering whether to split in two – a very profitable entertainment division and a not-so-profitable publishing division.



The New York Times’s Amy Chozick and Michael de la Merced report that this decision could be made as soon as Thursday.

In the same report, the Times says that News Corp executives are deciding whether or not to make the publishing division a touch more profitable by acquiring Monster.com (and, presumably, its asset HotJobs.com) and including the jobs-listing site in the spinout.

Our source says that’s not true. Of course, this source is close to News Corp, and if News Corp were interested in Monster, it would probably want to keep the public company’s stock price down.

Still: we believe the source. Spinouts are hard enough without working a $1 billion acquisition into them.

Monster has been in play since at least May, when Silver Lake and other private equity buyers took a long look. LinkedIn was also asked to take a look. It did – and passed.

